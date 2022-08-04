Richard D. “Dick” Devaney Sr., 95, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am Saturday, August 6, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. In Dick’s honor, the family requests bright colored casual dress.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Dick will be 11:00 am Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Dennis Quint as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Dick was born September 6, 1926, in LeMars, IA, the son of Francis and Kathryn Martensen Devaney. On September 3, 1946, he married Patricia Manahl at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque. She died March 12, 2012.
He graduated from Loras Academy in 1944. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Philippines on the U.S.S. Day. He was discharged from the Navy in 1946.
Dick was self-employed at Brookside Dairy, Sanitary Dairy, and Land of Lakes Dairy for over 25 years. He later worked in security at John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in 1989.
As a former member of St. Mary’s Church, he served as usher, Eucharistic minister, a parish council member, an active member of the Holy Name Society, and a bingo worker. He was a union member for 42 years. He belonged to F.E. Union, Teamsters Local 421, United Plant Guard Workers, Teamsters Retirees 421, and UAW Retirees 94. In 1990 and 1992, he received the Governor’s Volunteer Award. He volunteered at Project Concern, Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, and for many other places. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He loved playing Euchre, and enjoyed bowling and dancing.
Survivors include his five children, Sharon (Dave) McLaughlin of Dubuque, Rick Devaney of Temple, TX, Connie Seiler of Fort Collins, CO, Julie (Mike) Neyens of Dubuque, and Terry (Marla) Devaney of Davenport, IA; one half-sister, Mary Lou Bierman of NE; 15 grandchildren, Kelly (Tim) Edwards, Tracy (Mike) Schaul, Shannon Perlin, Richard (Julie) Devaney III, Scott (Aubrey) Devaney, Jody (Scott) Harris, Jeff (Payton) Schneider, Lisa (Keith) Edward, Lora (Jerry) Carter, Tara (Ryan) Mau, Jacob Devaney, Holly Capuano, Justin Devaney, Katie (John) Larson, and Mark (Nicole Langmaid) Neyens; 34 great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, Pat, he was preceded in death by one son, Tom Devaney, one grandson, Jeff McLaughlin, one sister, Kathleen Schmidt, and one half brother, Frank Devaney.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Kirkendall and his nurse, Kate for their great care and concern, the caring staff at Hawkeye Care Facility, Hospice of Dubuque, and Fr. Quint and Sr. Sharon for their comfort and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
