HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Guadalupe Soria, OP, died June 14, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
She was born Mary Socorro Sept. 22, 1925, to Gilbert and Guadalupe (Alvarado) Soria in Hysham, Mont. She was the oldest of 10 daughters.
She is survived by sisters, Anita Florez, Gloria Soto and Sister Rosalinda Soria, OP.; nieces; nephews; and her Dominican community.
Sister Guadalupe began her missionary journeys in 1956. Her welcoming spirit and capable healing hands were shared in Iowa, Santa Cruz and Cochabamba, Bolivia, and in Montana, Texas and Wisconsin.
This wise and holy woman brought faith, joy and life, whether she was opening a medical clinic, leading prayer circles or delivering babies.
Services will be held at Sinsinawa June 18-19. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sister Guadalupe blessed all. Go now, delight in God’s blessings.