Vernon C. Boge, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Patrick J. Deutmeyer, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Emerald A. Faulkner, Sr., Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 545 Mill St., Bloomington, Wis.
Sherry L. Flack, Hanover, Ill. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 103 Franklin St., Hanover.
Mary Lou Haferbecker, Largo, Fla. — Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
Marlene Hird, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Norma J. Huza, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, Union Nagle Cemetery, Patch Grove, Wis.
Richard Ingles, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary A. Ostwinkle, Epworth, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Placid, Iowa.
Mary Alice Pedley, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Robert A. Sargent, Dubuque — Committal service: 1 p.m. today, Andrew (Iowa) Cemetery.
John W. Welu, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Eagle View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.