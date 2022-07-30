Richard C. “Dick” Dupont, 86, of Dubuque, formerly of Sherrill, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home.
A prayer service will be held at 1:30 pm Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Dick will be 10:00 am Monday, August 1, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Sherrill.
Richard was born August 12, 1935, in Sageville, IA, the son of Wilfred “Bill” and Alice Reinsbach Dupont. He was raised in Sherrill where he spent most of his life. On November 3, 1956, he married Marlene Ann Wolf at St. Clements Church in Bankston, Iowa. She died January 26, 2019.
Dick worked at Dubuque Pack, FDL Foods, and Farmland for 46 1/2 years moving through several departments before retiring in 2000.
He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, a 50+ year member of Sherrill Catholic Order of Foresters, and served on the Board of Directors for the Sherrill Fire Department for 35 years. He loved sports and baseball was his life. He played 25 years of semipro baseball in Dubuque County and was recognized in the Dubuque County Hall of Fame in 1990. He coached teams and attended his children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s baseball games and many semipro baseball games. His favorite teams were the NY Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers. In his later years, he enjoyed playing golf with the guys every Wednesday. He also enjoyed reading, puzzles, Euchre, and daily walks. He and his wife loved to travel together and had visited every U.S. state besides Hawaii and Alaska. He was a dedicated and loving husband. He sat with Marlene all day, every day for the year she spent at Stonehill Care Center.
Survivors include his three children, Robert (Joan) Dupont of Dubuque, Kathy (Kent) Culbertson of Sherrill, and Daniel (Tammy) Dupont of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Becky (Jason) Cornwall, Adam (Kristy) Dupont, Melissa (Dan Rommelfanger) Dupont, Jason (Jayme) Culbertson, Jeremy (Megan) Culbertson, Nick Dupont, and Alex Dupont; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Hilda Dupont and Jeanette Brimeyer, both of Sherrill; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, his father- and mother-in-law, George and Mary Wolf, one brother, James Dupont, two sisters-in-law, Doris Wolf and Ardella (Ernzen) Connolly, and four brothers-in-law, Frank Connolly, Ray Ernzen, Merlin Brimeyer, and George “Nicky” Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Dick’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(1) comment
So sad. Great guy and a gentleman.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.