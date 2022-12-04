Sister Mary (Gustave) Klisart, OSF, 89 of the Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa passed away at 12:55 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Clare House.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022. Masks will be required. Guests unable to attend may participate via livestream at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister was born on January 7, 1933 in Ossian, IA the daughter of Gustave and Catherine (Kass) Klisart.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1951 and made final profession of vows August 10, 1957. Sister received her master’s degrees in theology from St. Mary’s of California, Morage, CA. She ministered as a teacher in Iowa at New Hampton, Manchester, Ossian, Petersburg, Holy Ghost, Dubuque, and Sacred Heart, Sioux City; and Midlothian, IL; Portland, OR; and Minneapolis, MN. She was also missioned in Iowa as a Pastoral Minister in Jesup, Manchester, Ryan, St. Patrick and West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids.
Sister is survived by her sister Lois (Robert) Sharp; sisters-in-law Lorna Klisart and Jacqueline Klisart; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jane Long; and her brothers, Luke Klisart, Mel Klisart, and Joel (Elaine) Klisart.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
