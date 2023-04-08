Emmet P. Hefel , 87, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
A prayer service will be held at 3:45 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 7:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Emmet will be 10:30 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Recommended for you
Emmet was born January 8, 1936, in North Buena Vista, IA, the son of Thomas and Florence Errthum Hefel. On May 12, 1962, he married Darlene A. Auderer at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rickardsville. She died September 4, 2017.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
He was a meat processor for Dubuque Packing Co. for over 20 years before opening his own business, Guttenberg Locker. He retired in 1986.
He was a member of Church of the Resurrection. He was an avid Euchre player and loved puzzles. Nothing ever bad can be said about Emmet. Always smiling, he was a sweet, caring, and affectionate man. He was a hardworker and loved being with his family.
Survivors include one daughter, Ellen (Tim Pallas) Walczyk of Douglasville, GA; one son, Brian Hefel of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Justin (Samantha), Olivia, Tyler (Ashley), Brandon, and Marissa; six great-grandchildren Armani, Aubree, Tiana, Treshaun, Natalie, and Evelyn; two brothers, Dan Hefel of North Buena Vista, and Bob (Jeanne) Hefel of Sageville, IA; three sisters, Kate Moser and Evelyn (Jim) McGuire, both of Guttenberg, IA and Norma (John) Latteyer of Shellsburg, IA.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Loren Hefel, one granddaughter, Emma Darlene Hefel, seven brothers, Tommy, Leon, Lenny, Lester, Carl, Ray, and Gerald Hefel, and one sister, Ruth Breitbach.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Emmet’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.