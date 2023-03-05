Ann Beckman, 81, of Dubuque, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ann will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Dustin Vu as the Celebrant.
Ann Skelley Beckman was born in Maquoketa, Iowa, on December 8, 1941, one day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. By age ten, she was the face of the family’s Snow White Pharmacy, mixing malted milkshakes at the soda fountain while working at the elbow of her devoted father.
She met Jerry Beckman when she was a freshman at Clarke University and he was a senior at Loras College. They were still exchanging love letters four years later when she was an English teacher at Wahlert High School and he was a Naval officer at the refortified Pearl Harbor. They married on August 29th, 1964 and spent the late sixties and early seventies with their two young sons in San Diego. When they returned to Dubuque, Ann was hired at Loras, serving as a beloved therapist in the Counseling Center and a legendary instructor in the Psychology Department; throughout her thirty-year career, her courses in Psychology of Marriage, Adolescent Psychology, and Parent-Child Relations were among the most popular on campus — and for good reason.
Ann was the quintessential wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved Jerry (also a psychologist) dearly, and she devoted her life to her sons and their families.
An extraordinary cook, impeccable housekeeper, miraculous gardener, fearless reader, exquisite pianist, angelic singer, sprightly tennis player, fierce walker, indefatigable swimmer, lively conversationalist, salty humorist, devout Catholic, and rock-solid friend, Ann made everything around her bloom and grow.
Survivors include two sons, Tom (Julie) Beckman of Rochester, MN, and John (Marcela) Beckman of Annapolis, MD; five grandchildren, Kate Anderson, Eva Beckman, John Beckman, Ellen Beckman, Katherine Beckman; sister, Jane Skelley-Carroll of Chicago, IL; and brother, Robert Skelley of Maquoketa, IA.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Ann’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
