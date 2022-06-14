SCALES MOUND, Ill. — LaVerne Grebner, age 101, of rural Scales Mound, IL, passed away at on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Schapville, IL, with Rev. James Mehltretter officiating. Burial will be in Shepherd of the Hills Cemetery.
Visitation for family & friends will be from 2:00 — 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19th and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Church.
LaVerne was born on September 17, 1920, in Thompson Twp. of Jo Daviess County, the son of Louis and Amanda (Bohnhoff) Grebner. He was united in marriage to Laura Krug on April 9, 1944, at St. John’s Lutheran Church — Guilford Twp. She preceded him in death on July 29, 2017.
LaVerne farmed for 35 years, drove school bus for the Elizabeth School District for 18 years, and was employed by the Elizabeth Sales Barn for 5 years.
He received his GED at the age of 79 from Highland Community College. LaVerne was a lifetime member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, where he served as a member and Chairman of the Church Council. He was also a former member and President of the Scales Mound Board of Education. LaVerne and Laura also read meters for Jo-Carroll Electric. He loved a good game of euchre, was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and had a great sense of humor. LaVerne was very proud of his family.
Surviving are his two daughters, Rev. Christine (Daryl) Stienstra of Dixon, IL, and Gail (Gary) Cording of Dubuque, IA; three grandchildren, Tammy (John) Rabe, Jodi (Eric) Miles, and Marcy (Chuck) Fritter; and three great-grandchildren, Bryce and Audra Miles, and Nick Rabe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Amanda, his wife, Laura, and two sisters, Viola Hayunga and Lois Dittmar.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Hospice of Dubuque or the Elizabeth Food Pantry.
LaVerne’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Galena Stauss Assisted Living Community, the Midwest Medical Center, and Hospice of Dubuque for the excellent and caring service given to their father and grandfather. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Jim Mehltretter for all of his faithful visits as well as the entire Shepherd of the Hills congregation for their many acts of kindness throughout the years.
