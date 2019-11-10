Ellen C. Maloney Wittenbrink, 79, of Galena, IL, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
A gathering will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
She was born March 13, 1940, in Webster Groves, MO, the daughter of John and Ellen (Prendergast) Maloney. Ellen received her bachelor’s degree from Loretta College, St. Louis, MO, and went on to achieve her master’s in education from DePaul University, Chicago, IL. She was united in marriage to Boniface “Boni” Wittenbrink on December 17, 1972, in Chicago.
Ellen enjoyed horseback riding, distance competition in horseback riding and swimming, gourmet cooking and was an avid reader. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Galena Territory Board of Directors, Election Judge and a leader for Weight Watchers.
She is survived by her husband, Boni, of Galena; adopted daughter, Mary Ann O’Connell; sister, Pat (Steve) Redshaw; and many nieces and nephews.
Boni wishes to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of Galena Stauss Senior Care Community and Hospice of Dubuque for the excellent care Ellen received. Also, to Galena Territory Fire Department and Galena EMT’s who were part of Ellen’s many transfers.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque in memory of Ellen. Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com