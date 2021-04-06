LUXEMBURG, Iowa — Merlin J. Leick, 89, of Luxemburg, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at home.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Cards and letters may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040. Please include first and last name Merlin Leick on the outside of the envelope.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg with burial in the church cemetery, military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post # 7736 and the Iowa Honor Detail. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Merlin was born June 1, 1931, in North Buena Vista, Iowa, son of Joseph and Leona (Klein) Leick. Merlin grew up on the family farm and then served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War. Later he worked at John Deere in Dubuque for 32 years. He served as councilman in Luxemburg for 30 years, in addition to 4 years as mayor. He was a member of the New Vienna VFW club #7736. Merlin started Leick Small Engine Repair in Luxemburg in 1971. The family business continues today, owned and operated by Bob Leick.
On August 20, 1957, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Meyers at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg. He was a member of the Holy Trinity parish. He enjoyed snowmobiling, cutting firewood, mowing lawns, country music, motorcycling, and especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Ruth of 63 years; his children, Merlin F. (Deborah), of Peosta, James (Paula), of Durango, Cheryl Heery, of Iowa City, Ronald (Peggy), Robert (Connie), and Jean (David) Kemp, all of Dyersville; 12 grandchildren, Steven, Sarah, Michelle, Katie, Rachel, Ryan, Courtney, Samantha, Tyler, Tiffany, Marissa and Nicole; 11 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Florence (Clarence) Kennicker, of Holy Cross, and Arnie Leick, of Des Moines; sisters-in-law, Betty Leick, of Epworth, Rosemary (Henry) Mueller, of Garnavillo, Romana Katauskas, of Woodridge, IL, Lorie (Robert) Bonert, of Dyersville; and brother-in-law, Robert Meyers, of Luxemburg.
He was preceded in death by parents; son, Gerald Leick; infant children, brother and sister, Alvin and Carol; daughter-in-law, Joan Leick; son-in-law, Scot Heery; five sisters, Dorothy (Ernie) Ellerbach, Lucille (Irvin) Stoffel, Irma (Melvin) Schrobilgen, Marina (Jack) Hess, and Rosemary (Dick) Tharp; one brother, Leonard Leick; two nephews, Edwin Ellerbach and Steve Kennicker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.