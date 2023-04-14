Marlene M. Chestnut, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1:30 p.m. today, Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkader. Service: 1:30 p.m. today at the church.
Kenny L. Christianson Sr., Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James Eberhard, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Edith J. Goedken, Muscatine, Iowa — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Dubuque.
Raymond J. Hayes, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Kim A. Hofer, Waterloo, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Wagner Township cemetery, St. Olaf.
Charlotte Holland, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Barbara Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Brad D. Kieler, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Kathryn A. Kurt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Kimberly A. Larson, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Marlene M. Melssen, Dubuque — Prayer service: 3:30 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
M. Darlene Millard, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont, Wis. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Charlotte A. Muehl, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
JoAnn Ryan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Charles Steffen, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Paul Stemper, Balltown, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Carla M. Stockel, Fort Myers, Fla. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Richard J. Udelhofen, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
