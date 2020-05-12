CASSVILLE, Wis. — Carol Mae Vogt, age 97, formerly of Cassville, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, rural Lancaster.
She was born on November 30, 1922, the daughter of Nikolas and Rose (Kelly) Adrian. On September 14, 1940, Carol was united in marriage to Robert F. Vogt at St. Charles Catholic Church, in Cassville. She was a devoted member of St. Charles Catholic Church and its CCW. Carol was first and foremost a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker, gardener, volunteer, a caring friend, babysitter to her many grandchildren, a great support to her husband Bob through thick and thin and always went beyond for her family.
Survivors include her children, Sheila Ackerman, Pat (Marcia) Vogt, Jim (Kate) Vogt, Bob (Lynn) Vogt, Scott (Julie) Vogt, Brad (Peaches) Vogt, Kathy (Stan) Wood, Dan Vogt; her brother, Alan Adrian; sisters-in-law, Helen Patcle and Mary Ann Cadwell; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; a son-in-law, Dale “Buzz” Ackerman; her sisters, Vera Rose Adrian, Marguerite (Dan) Bollinger, Leona (Carl) Sweeney, Geneva (August) Jack, Violet (Carl) Nickel, Eileen (Pete) Brinkman and Lois (Julius “Jupe”) Wiest; her brothers, Harry (Hun), Francis (Pearl) and Virgil (Mary) Adrian; sister-in-law, Patricia Adrian; three brothers-in-law, Frank Patcle, Jerry Vogt and Lee Cadwell; and many loving friends.
A Memorial Mass to celebrate Carol’s life will be held at a future date, which will be announced. A private Liturgy of the Word will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, in Cassville, with Father John Meinholz officiating. Private family burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Cassville. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Carol M. Vogt Memorial Fund has been established.
We wish to thank the many caring and loving staff at Orchard Manor who made her last years good ones. . .to the CNAs and nurses who cared for her these past couple weeks, you are thanked beyond words from the bottom of this families’ heart.
Reserved in Heaven is a place for me. Purchased by the blood Jesus shed on Calvary. He made a sacrifice so divine, to purge from sin this heart of mine. To save from sin and set me free, now with Jesus in Heaven I may be. Sitting at my Savior’s feet before a white throne, Tis joy such as man has never known. But our Bible tells us this glory we may share; No more tears and sorrow when we meet over there. Composed by Carol’s mother, Rose (Kelly) Adrian.
