Sherry A. Lutgen, 64, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 2, 2023.
Friends and family may visit from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday January 12, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will start at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Bill Biver officiating.
Sherry was born on March 23, 1958, in Dubuque IA. The oldest child of Eldon and Arlene (Bellows) Kritz. She graduated from East Dubuque, IL High in 1976, and continued her education at NICC in DBQ. Sherry worked as a caregiver for most of her life, most recently for REM IA and Mary’s Inn Maternity Home.
Through-out their marriage Sherry and husband Steve had a great fondness for Schnauzer dogs. They enjoyed traveling, and Sherry was thrilled to swim with dolphins. The couple are members of St Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in DBQ.
She is survived by her loving husband Steve, a son Kenneth Lutgen, her mother Arlene Kritz, three brothers Eldie (Mary) Kritz, Darrell (Sherry) Kritz, and Kurt (Jenny) Kritz, sister Kelly (Abel) Ibarra, brothers-in-law Jim (Sheryl) Lutgen, and Kevin (Jean) Lutgen, sisters-in-law Linda Lattner, Barb Lutgen, and Janell Lutgen, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Eldon, her maternal grandmother Lila Sater, grandparents Bob and Armela Henry, mother and father-in-law Grace and Leroy “Whitey” Lutgen, and brother-in-law David Lutgen.
In lieu of flowers, a Sherry A. Lutgen memorial fund has been established.
