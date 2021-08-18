Marleen “Beany” Goodin, 54 of Dubuque, Iowa was taken from this world on August 15, 2021, as the result of a tragic traffic accident. One of her final gifts was being an organ donor.
To honor Beany’s life a visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate her life.
Beany was born on January 3, 1967, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Leon Goodin and Susan (Kintzle) Legrand. She was a graduate of East Dubuque High School and graduated from Northeast Iowa Community College of Nursing.
Beany had two passions in life, her work as a nurse serving others and her family. She always had a smile on her face and possessed a rarely found joyful and compassionate spirit. Her smile would light up a room and the memories of her happy-go-lucky outlook on life will continue to be an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. We are beyond shocked and heart-broken at Beany’s sudden absence from our lives. We can only pray that the healing we seek will eventually find its way into our days.
Those left to love and remember Beany include two children, Emily Furry (Tyler Ruden) of Dubuque, IA and Nick Furry also of Dubuque, IA; one grandchild Adler Ruden; her siblings Colleen Ryan of Dubuque, IA; Cindy (Dave) Oberhoffer, of Dubuque, IA; and Don (Susan) Goodin, of Mesa, AZ; step-father Norman LeGrand; 5 step-brothers Dennis (Renee) LeGrand of East Dubuque, IL, Ken (Kathy) LeGrand of Dubuque, IA, Steven (Cathy) LeGrand of Elkhorn, NE, Danny (Sherlita) LeGrand of Virginia Beach, VI, and David (Beth) LeGrand of Davenport, IA; and her loving and dedicated partner Tom Hermsen.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents.
First, the family would like everyone to know that we are comforted and humbled by those surrounding us in love during this most difficult of times. Secondly, the family would like to extend a special thank you to first responders and the life flight team. Also, the medical team at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, as well as, Social Worker Laura in Iowa City, Iowa.