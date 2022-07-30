CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Marilyn Joyce (Westermeyer) Klein passed away peacefully July 28, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Her immediate family members of children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren numbered 126. Marilyn will be remembered as a faith-filled woman that was a wonderful family matriarch and friend. She was a loyal parishioner at St. Pius X and later, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic churches in Cedar Rapids. She kept a tidy home and was an excellent cook. Marilyn lovingly enjoyed her family, children, animals, flowers, and the piano. She delighted in artistic painting later in life. Those that knew her enjoyed her delightful sense of humor.

Marilyn was born on January 29, 1925 in Dyersville, Iowa to Charles and Sedelle (Rohenkohl) Westermeyer. She was the second oldest of the Westermeyer family of nine. Siblings included Carmen Chapman, Joy Schaetzle, Carlton Westermeyer, Beverly Green, June Lukan, Carlos Westermeyer, Gary Westermeyer and Sandra Faltermeier. Sandra is her only surviving sibling.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.