CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Marilyn Joyce (Westermeyer) Klein passed away peacefully July 28, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Her immediate family members of children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren numbered 126. Marilyn will be remembered as a faith-filled woman that was a wonderful family matriarch and friend. She was a loyal parishioner at St. Pius X and later, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic churches in Cedar Rapids. She kept a tidy home and was an excellent cook. Marilyn lovingly enjoyed her family, children, animals, flowers, and the piano. She delighted in artistic painting later in life. Those that knew her enjoyed her delightful sense of humor.
Marilyn was born on January 29, 1925 in Dyersville, Iowa to Charles and Sedelle (Rohenkohl) Westermeyer. She was the second oldest of the Westermeyer family of nine. Siblings included Carmen Chapman, Joy Schaetzle, Carlton Westermeyer, Beverly Green, June Lukan, Carlos Westermeyer, Gary Westermeyer and Sandra Faltermeier. Sandra is her only surviving sibling.
Marilyn was a graduate of Dyersville Xavier High School in 1943. She worked at the Stampfer Department Store of Dubuque. This is where she met her sweetheart, Gib Klein, of Cuba City, Wisconsin. They married in 1952 and raised nine children together. Later in life Gib suffered a stroke and Marilyn lovingly cared for him in their home for 15 years. He passed away in 2010.
Marilyn Klein’s life will be honored and celebrated by way of a Visitation on Monday, August 1, 2022, 5:00-8:00pm, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel State Room in Cedar Rapids, IA. Funeral Mass will take place at 1:30pm on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa. A visitation at the church will be held 1 hour prior to Mass, starting at 12:30pm. Following Mass, the burial will be at the nearby St. Francis Cemetery — next to her beloved husband of 58 years, Gilbert Klein.
Marilyn is survived by her nine children: Krystal (Dewayne) Rahe, Kevin (Kenda) Klein, Michele Ray, Dana (John) Miller, Chuck Klein, Rhonda (Jim) Nissen, Ken (Kim) Klein, Jon (Lisa) Klein, Jason (Regina) Klein.
Her family would like to express a heartfelt “thank you” to all the caregivers at Grand Living and Mercy Hospice Care for their extraordinary care and kindness. In addition, we want to express our deep gratitude to Giora and Toni Neta for their loving and lasting friendship with Marilyn.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cedar Rapids & East Central Iowa OR Last Hope Animal Shelter could be made. (Please send to Dana Miller, 3525 Lochwood Drive, Cedar Rapids 52402).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.