CUBA CITY, Wis. -- Helen M. "Heidi" Vosberg, 77, of Cuba City, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wisconsin. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center where the parish scripture wake service will be at 1:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:45 a.m. Monday at the parish center. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is serving the family.
Heidi was born on August 17, 1943, in Menominee, Illinois, the daughter of Clem and Luella (Hilby) Belken. She married the love of her life, Francis "Frannie" Vosberg, on July 21, 1964, in Menominee.
Heidi was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and the Council of Catholic Women. She was known for her famous potato salad. She also enjoyed going up north with her family.
Survivors include her husband Francis; her daughters, Kathy Berning, Hazel Green, WI, Vicki (Kevin) Gehl, Cascade, IA, and Julie (Steve) Thomas, Cuba City, WI; a son, Dale (Sharon) Vosberg, Cuba City, WI; her sisters, JoyceAnn Vaassen, Dickeyville, WI, and Joan (Jeff) Weiser, White Bear Lake, MN; her brothers; Delbert (Ruth) Belken, East Dubuque, IL, and Jake (Julie) Belken, Menominee, IL; a sister-in-law, Joann Belken, East Dubuque, IL; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her son, David "Bubba" Vosberg; a son-in-law, Dennis Berning; two grandsons, Martin Gehl and Kyle Vosberg; her parents, Clem and Luella Belken; two brothers, Dallas and Donnie Belken; a sister-in-law, Lois Belken; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Vaassen.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Mercy One and the University of Iowa Hospitals.
In lieu of flowers and plants, a Helen M. Vosberg Memorial Fund has been established.
