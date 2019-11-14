EPWORTH, Iowa — Dennis C. Driscoll, 62, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa, after a well-fought courageous battle with Diabetes.
Visitation for Denny will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where the Epworth Fire Department will meet in a body at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also take place after 9 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the funeral home in Epworth. Mass of Christian Burial for Denny will occur at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
He was born January 2, 1957, in Monticello, Iowa, son of Merlin E. and Catherine A. (Fischer) Driscoll. He was a 1975 graduate of the Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, IA. On November 11, 1989, he was united in marriage to Gwen Hall at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa. Denny was a self-taught and accomplished Auto Mechanic for 35 years. During this time, he owned and operated Denny’s Automotive in Epworth from 1989 and 2011. He then worked until his retirement at Mausser Auto in New Vienna, IA.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, IA. Denny was also an active member of Timberline Golf Course. He loved to play golf and was a member of many golf leagues and especially his Golf God’s Team for Wednesday night league, where he was the captain. He also enjoyed playing Semi Fast Softball for Anstoetter Construction Team and Slow Pitch Kings and Queens. Denny loved to entertain and have a good time with his family and friends where he would smoke meat on his big green egg. Denny loved watching sports, especially his beloved Hawkeyes.
He is survived by his wife, Gwen Hall-Driscoll, of Epworth, IA; two fur babies, Charlotte and Gabby; siblings, James (Mary Jo) Driscoll, of Graf, IA, Mike (Sheila) Driscoll, of Cascade, IA, Steve Driscoll, of Epworth, IA, Jason (Kelly) Driscoll, of Norfolk, NE, Barbara Ernzen, of Epworth, IA, Marilyn Driscoll, of Galena, IA, Janice Koob, of Cascade, IA and Christine (Dean) Schrader, of Monticello, IA; mother-in-law, Gayle Hall, of Epworth, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Annette Hall (Mike Hodge), of Dubuque, IA, and Dana (Dennis) Kramer, of Farley, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Dennis Driscoll in infancy; one sister, Sharon Johnson; two brothers-in-law, Mel Ernzen and Martin Strief; and father-in-law, Thomas H. Hall; great nephew, Thaddeus Ernzen; great-niece, Hope Marie Driscoll-Hebgen.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Ringold, Dr. Roger Ott Jr., Dr. Ramabadran and Nurses Amanda and Shayla and Tri-State Dialysis for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Denny.
