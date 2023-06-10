Marvin E. Cocayne, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.

Larry B. Cropper, Warren, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Warren. Service: Noon today at the church.

