Gary J. Lakeman, 71, of Dubuque, died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Stonehill Health Center.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will take place at 4 p.m., with Rev. Andy Upah officiating.
Gary was born on March 6, 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Joseph A. Lakeman and Calista Skahill. He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1967. Gary was a painter for over 40 years and was proud to share that he was a founding member of the Jacques Cousteau Society. He was an avid bird watcher in later years of life from his kitchen table, enjoyed traveling and gardening but mostly spending his time with family and friends, especially watching his great grands growing up and playing sports. He was a man of many wisecracking jokes, big hugs and was always up to go watch his favorite hockey team, the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Gary is survived by his life partner of almost 20 years, Sharon Winner; his stepchildren, Michael Edward Lyons (Helene), Douglas (Katie Kupferschmidt) Winner, and Kimberly (John) Nimsgern; grandchildren, Natascha (Sepp) Lyons, twins Leon and Mackenzie (Dennis) Lyons, Andrew and Megan Nimsgern, Blake Winner, Austin, and Madelyn Thomas, Alexis and Alissa Kupferschmidt; in-laws, Karen (Craig) Repp, John (Amanda) Rankins; great-granddaughters, Ruby Jean Lyons and Casey Lynn Lyons; nieces and nephews, Sherry (Chuck) Kaiser, Tom (Jessica) Hill, Sandra Sheppard, Timothy (Pat) Puetsch, Philip (Jennifer) Puetsch, Malinda (Terry) Sahm, Melissa Peters; and many great-nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his late wife of 28 years, Barbra Jean Larson Lyons, whom he married in 1973; his sister, Karan Ann Weber; his parents Joseph Lakeman and Calista Skahill; and a step-granddaughter, Hanna Thomas.