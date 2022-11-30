CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Joseph Carl Bockes, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, Iowa. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque. Survivors include his wife, LaVerne “Sandy” Bockes; children, Charles John Bockes, Stacey Lahr, Scott Bockes, Shawn Bockes, and Heidi Kirsch; grandchildren, Chandler and Cameron Bockes, Brittany and Andrew Lahr, Elijah Bockes, and Hollie, Alice, Peter, and Matthew Kirsch; siblings, Rosa Moran, Robert Bockes, and Richard Bockes; and his faithful companion, Chester. Joe was born on April 2, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Carl and Marie (Hoerstmann) Bockes. He graduated from the Loras Academy and served in the United States Navy. Joe worked in engineering for Covenant Medical Center for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Bockes; and brother, Thomas Bockes. Please share your support and memories with Joe’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.

