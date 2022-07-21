DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Christopher “Chris” Patrick Goedken, 78, of Dyersville, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at ProMedica (Manor Care), Dubuque, Iowa.
Chris was born on May 27, 1944, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Margaret (Christoph) Goedken. He graduated from Xavier High School in 1962, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Upper Iowa University, and received his teaching certification from Mount Mercy College. Chris married Kathleen (Kathy, Katie) English on September 13, 1975, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville.
He worked as a teacher for Western Dubuque Schools, a manager for Dyersville Golf and Country Club, and a bartender for The English Pub. Chris enjoyed vegetable gardening, winemaking, and playing guitar. He was a life-long golfer and played countless rounds at the Dyersville Golf and Country Club, always striving for, but never attaining the elusive hole-in-one. Chris and Kathy liked to attend flea markets where he hunted for treasures. He and Kathy lived in the same Dyersville home for 46 years where he loved spending summer mornings on the front porch with coffee and evenings on the back porch with a Manhattan.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy, children: Anne (Matthew) Davis of Fishers, IN and John of Dyersville; grandchildren: Colin and James Davis of Fishers, IN, siblings: Duane (Mary Ellen) Goedken of Muscatine, Phillip (Susan) Goedken of Lacey, WA, and Gary (Candace) Goedken of Atlanta, GA, in-laws: Mary Ellen Brucato of Toms River, NJ, Mike (Julie) English, Pat (Mae) English, Tim (Angela) English, Peggy English all of Dyersville, Jackie English of Coralville, Tom (Lisa) English of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, younger sister Ann Goedken, and parents-in-law Robert (Ozzie) and Dolores English.
The family will hold a private burial service at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care in Dubuque and Hospice of Dubuque.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.