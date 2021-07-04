PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Lauretta “Lori” Rae Gabriel, of Platteville, passed away at home on July 2, 2021, with her husband by her side.
To celebrate Lori’s life, family and friends may visit July 6th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. A meal to celebrate her life will immediately follow.
Lori was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on April 1st to Myrtle and Jess Altop. Later she was adopted by Ronald Nelson, who was a wonderful father for 60 years. On August 1, 1987, Lori married Theodore “Ted” Gabriel, with whom she spent over 35 wonderful years.
She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, and cooking for all. Lori was an excellent baker and loved sharing that passion with her six grandchildren. Weekends were often spent camping with Ted. Lori was also blessed with being a foster parent for Joshua Matthew for over 10 years.
She is survived by her husband, Ted Gabriel; three children, Bret (Lisa) Patterson, of Hazel Green, WI, Nicole “Niki” (Steve) Davis, of Dubuque, IA, and Nicole (Rob) Lancaster, of Roberts, WI; and six grandchildren, Bryant, Colton, Corey, Kirstin, Carter and Wyatt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Myrtle Nelson; father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Eunice Gabriel; her sister, Rita Keever; sister-in-law, Karla Gabriel; her foster child, Joshua Matthew; and her aunt, Carol, of Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up by the family.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Hermann, Tony Heiar and the Grand River Medical Group Oncology Department and the staff of Hospice of Dubuque for the compassionate care they provided.