SHERRILL, Iowa — Joseph James Tekippe, 93, of Sherrill, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Joe will be 11:00 am Monday, September 13, 2021, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill with Father Noah Diehm as the Celebrant. Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery in Sherrill. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #656. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. The family would appreciate everyone to wear a mask.
Joe was born March 28, 1928, in Fort Atkinson, IA, the son of Alois and Grace Smith Tekippe. On May 24, 1955, he married Janet Ann Bartels at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rickardsville, IA.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War from 1950 until 1953.
In 1963, Joe and Janet purchased their farm that he worked, farming crops and livestock, until he retired in 1981. He also worked in construction, contributing to many projects in the Dubuque area.
He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill, Farley American Legions Post 656, and the Catholic Order of Foresters for over 75 years.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; three sons, Dan (Mary) Tekippe of Manchester, IA, Ray (Diane) Tekippe of Earlville, IA, and Bill (Cheryl Schick) Tekippe of Sherrill, IA; four daughters, Deb (Allan) Brehm of Durango, IA, Diane Tekippe of Farley, IA, Jean Lake of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Tamie (Chad) Johnson of Johnsburg, IL; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one sister, Roseann Nienhaus, Fort Atkinson, IA; and in-laws, Maureen Barth of Rickardsville, IA, Roger & Cathy Bartels of Durango, IA, and Cindy Bartels of Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jim, two brothers, Benedict (Luella) Tekippe, Francis “Fritz” (Betty) Tekippe, one sister, Ellen (Leonard) Soukup, and three brother-in-laws, Ray Nienhaus, Bob Bartels and Emil Barth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and the Sherrill Fire Department for your love and support.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Joe’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.