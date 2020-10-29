EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Lois M. (Dalberg) Belken, 78, of East Dubuque, passed away Monday afternoon, October 26, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service for family only will be held at East Dubuque Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home is serving the family.
Lois was born on August 9, 1942, in Grant County, WI, the daughter of Bernard and Beulah (Thomas) Dalberg. She was united in marriage to Donald J. Belken on February 10, 1996.
She was formerly employed at the Chicago-Dubuque Foundry in East Dubuque and later at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque. Lois loved to read.
Surviving are her husband, Donald; two sons, Dan Dalberg, of East Dubuque, and Greg (Lori) Dalberg, of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Samantha Harvey, and Carly & Seth Dalberg; three stepchildren, Lisa (Mark) Smelcer, Allison (Mark) Schwabedissen and Greg Belken, all of the Chicago area; six step-grandchildren, Luke & Dylan Smelcer, Jaxon & Joshua Schwabedissen, and Gabi & Brody Belken.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, William & Edward Dalberg.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at MercyOne Dubuque for the excellent care provided to their wife and mother.
