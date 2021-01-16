Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Toni M. Ames, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
Holly M. Amunson, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque.
Charles J. Bacon, Hopkinton, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, Iowa.
Edgar J. Turnis, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Services: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Leonard E. Witt, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.