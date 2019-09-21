BROOKFIELD, Mo. — Carmen Kay Bunse, 61, of Brookfield, Mo., died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield, with Pastor Charles Neal officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, also at the funeral home. Graveside services will begin at 3 p.m. at Cosby Zion Cemetery in Cosby, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, donations made payable to Ron Bunse may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628. Plans are underway to establish a nursing scholarship fund in Carmen’s honor.
Carmen, the daughter of Joseph and Kay (Mohr) Gansemer, was born June 22, 1958, in Dubuque. On November 5, 1988, she married Ron Bunse.
Carmen was a loving wife and mother. She worked side-by-side with her husband in several business endeavors for many years. Carmen had a passion for laughter and love. Into her warmth, she would gather you and the celebration of life would begin. She loved karaoke, and yes, the girl could sing! She had a quick wit and was never at a loss for how to make family and friends smile.
Carmen understood how to be loved, and to give love in return. It is in that spirit she graced our lives, and that spirit will live on.
Survivors include her husband, Ron, at home; two sons, Jeff and Clinton Bunse; her parents, Joseph and Kay Gansemer; two sisters, Tasha Owen and Sherri Gansemer; one niece, Kaycee Ploessl; one brother-in-law, Tom Owen; and many very special aunts, uncles and cousins.