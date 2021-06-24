HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- Rita M. Schroeder, 78, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at UW-Madison Hospital in Madison, WI.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI; with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Family & friends may call Friday, June 25 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI; also on Saturday, June 26th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the parish center. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Rita was born on September 20, 1942 to Art & Myrtle (Dalsing) Weber. She married James Schroeder on September 26, 1961 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI.
Rita worked at various supper clubs as a waitress and later at John Deere Dubuque Works and the University of Dubuque, where she made many friends. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception CCW.
Rita enjoyed camping, fishing up North at Danbury, attending the grandkids sporting events, gardening and avid card player. But most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rita is survived by her loving husband, James; 3 children: Ron (Karla) Schroeder of Cuba City, WI, Deb (Kurt) Dalsing of Dodgeville, WI and Shelia (Tom) Hinman of Hazel Green, WI; 8 grandchildren: Nicole (Sam) Parrott, Troy (Amanda) Schroeder, Travis (Amelia) Schroeder, Stephanie (Jacob) Forseth, Megan Dalsing, Hanna, Hailey & Heather Hinman; 5 great-grandchildren: Carter, Maya Schroeder, Audrey Parrott, Cashton Schroeder and baby girl Forseth; along with brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Daniel, a brother Earl and a sister, Mary.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Rita M. Schroeder Memorial Fund has been established.