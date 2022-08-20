Ann Foust, 70, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home of almost 45 years. She was affectionately known as “Denny”, “Annie”, “Annts”, “Grandmama”, “Gramma flip-flop” and “Coach Ann”.
Visitation will be from 2:30 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ann will be 10:30 am Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West with Father Martin Obeng as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Ann was born August 8, 1952, in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of Maurice Clyde and Lynn Estella Mae March Springer. She was raised by her mother and Great-Uncle Charlie March in Dubuque with her five siblings. Later in life, her mother married Bernard Doser who became her stepdad.
Ann was a proud 1970 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. During her time at Senior, Ann participated in band and routinely snuck out of school for a burger and fries at Sandy’s. Ann played an important role organizing her class reunions, especially her recent 50th! Ann and her late twin, Arlynn, found humor swapping places in classes they did not enjoy. They also enjoyed communicating with each other during class by using sign language.
Ann took pride in her administrative role at United Clinical Laboratories in Dubuque for 43 years! She worked in both Microbiology and Histopathology departments. Those entering the lab would enjoy Ann’s humor and a piece of candy she provided.
One of Ann’s passions was coaching. She coached AYSO Soccer for twenty-five years, including her son (Jamin) and grandkids (Madeline and Isabella). In 2001 and 2002, while coaching men’s swimming at Hempstead High School, she was awarded M.V.C. “Coach of the Year” (coached Jamin). For the past twenty years, Ann also coached the swimming and diving team at Loras College, including her son (Jamin). In 2016 she was awarded “Men’s Diving Coach of the Meet” and in 2017 she was awarded “Women’s Diving Coach of the Meet”, both at the Liberal Arts Championships. In 2019, she was awarded “Men’s and Women’s Diving Coach of the Year” at the Liberal Arts Championships. Ann also enjoyed playing cards with family and participating in card club, frequent visits to the zoo (especially the giraffe exhibit), playing piano, camping, palm trees, “sun bathing” in her backyard, watching football, grabbing a bite to eat with “Swim Team Moms”, and supporting her kids, grandkids, and great-granddaughter with their various activities.
Survivors include four children, Sean (Shelly) Foust of Cedar Rapids, IA, Thaddeus (Heather Miller) Foust of Dubuque, Dr. Desirae (Wayne) Wheatcraft of Bixby, OK, Jamin (Emilie) Foust of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Madeline (Travis Galle), Verrick, Isabella (Matthew Rhomberg), Willa, Ellison, Henning, and Avila; one great-granddaughter, Riley Jo Lamey; seven siblings, Gwen (Bernie) Lentsch of Shoreview, MN, Sandi Sanchez of Thornton, CO, Terry Schnobelen of Center Point, IA, Douglas (Tricia) Springer of Dubuque, Jeffery (Gayle) Springer of Dubuque, Beth (Steve) Foxen of Dubuque, Bennett (Jane) Springer of Dubuque; 17 nieces; and 18 nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her mom and dad, stepdad, former mother-in-law, Geraldine Foust, former father-in-law, Euguene Foust, Sr, her twin sister, Arlynn Seipp, one brother-in-law, Patrick Sanchez, and one niece, Demelza (Springer) Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Loras College swimming and diving team.
The family would like to thank Drs. Engelman, Caceres, McDonald, along with Winnie Stricker at Home Instead in Dubuque, and the many other doctors and caring nurses at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and the University of Iowa Hospital.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Ann’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
