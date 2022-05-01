EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Levi J. Edge, 34, of East Dubuque, IL, formerly from Mt Hope WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 1st from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2nd with visitation from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Rev. Lance Wetter officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Levi was born on March 25, 1988 to Dennis Edge & Cindy (Tracy) Klein. He attended school at River Ridge and graduated from Southwestern High School in Hazel Green, WI. He married his best friend and high school sweetheart, Abby Lester on October 10, 2012 in Dubuque, IA. He worked for a few years with The Builders Construction with Junior & Tony Droessler where he learned the passion for construction and building. He also worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 11 years as a welder in the crawler department 189. He was also a proud member of the UAW Local 94. Levi loved working on their home, fixing things and working with his hands. If Abby had an idea, he just did it. He was an amazing husband and father. He worked hard so his family didn’t have to. His family was his life. He enjoyed teaching his kids how to fish and trips during the summer in the North Woods. Levi loved Art. Drawing and sketching were his passion in childhood and carried through into adulthood. He was a car enthusiast and he also loved podcasts about the paranormal and Bigfoot. His siblings and parents loved his quick wit and that he became a great man. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Levi is survived by his loving wife & friend of 17 years, Abby; their 6 beautiful children: Ryder, Karsyn, MaKynlee, Flyn, Evyrlee & Skylee; his father, Dennis Edge of Honey Grove, TX ; his mother, Cindy (Mike) Klein of Bernard, IA; 5 siblings: Jennifer (Coy) Bethel of Verona, WI, Tracy (Jason) Stagman of Mount Hope, WI, Jeremiah (Amy) Edge of Honey Grove, TX, Jackie (Adam) DeShaw of Bloomington, WI & Emily Edge of Mount Hope, WI; his beloved dogs, Darla & Louie Pickles; his in-laws, Ed and Jeanne Lester of Dubuque, IA; along with many, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Also, his honorary friends: brother Jeremiah Edge, Brad Bunge, Stefan Rutkowski, Chris Schemmel, Coy Bethel, Jason Stagman and Adam DeShaw. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack & Rita Tracy, grandmother, Evelyn Edge, 2 uncles: James Arthur Tracy and Tad Tucker, aunts and great-grandparents. In lieu of plants & flowers a Memorial Fund Account has been established. Donations can be made to Abby Edge: Fidelity Bank & Trust, 242 Wall St., East Dubuque, IL 61025. Memorials may also be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Levi Edge Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a great thank you to the East Dubuque police dept., fire dept. and paramedics and all of the support from the surrounding community during this difficult time.