LANCASTER, Wis. — Elizabeth Jane “Liz” Davies, age 87, of Lancaster, WI, passed away unexpectedly at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, surrounded by her family, on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Liz was born on March 7, 1935, in Platteville, WI, the daughter of Christian and Ella (Russell) Heer. She was the youngest of 9. Liz grew up on the family farm and loved riding horses. She attended a one-room, rural school until 9th grade, when she enrolled in Platteville High School, graduating in 1953. A true beauty and talented singer, Liz was Platteville’s High School 1952 homecoming queen and participated in triple trio. In 1953, Liz met Douglas Brewer “Doug” Davies, the love of her life. Liz and Doug were married on April 10, 1954, in Platteville, WI. They moved to Lancaster, WI in 1960, knowing this would be a great town to raise their family. Liz was employed for most of her career at Grant Community/Dean Clinic, where she worked as a receptionist and, later, office manager. After retirement, Liz was an active volunteer for the Lancaster United Methodist Church, Lion’s Club, and Meals on Wheels. She and Doug were awarded the 2021 Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award for their commitment to serving their community. Liz enjoyed spending time going for coffee, driving in the country and going out to dinner with her in-laws, Tom and Shirley Davies. Liz was stubborn, lively, friendly, and forward-thinking, always open-minded to learn new things. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be greatly missed by those who love her.
Liz is survived by her husband of 68 years, her daughters: Kristeen (Paul) Schroeter, Darcia (Doug) Nofsinger, and Ann (Chris) Dakin; grandchildren: Emily (Lucas) Jordan, Alexander (Lauren Pady) Torres; many nieces and nephews, special neighbors on Freedom Court, and many friends from the United Methodist Church, Bridge Clubs, Red Hatters, and the community she loved.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Ella Heer, as well as her brothers: David (Betty), John, Ralph, and James (Charlotte) Heer, sisters: Ruth (LaVerne “Shorty”) Nodolf, Genevieve (Kenneth) Olson, Marie (James) Hahn, and Marion (Robert) Knutson, and her beloved Aunt Mary Heer.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lancaster United Methodist Church with Pastor David Kim officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Lancaster United Methodist Church and on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, an Elizabeth J. Davies Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.
