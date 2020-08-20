HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — DuWayne Joseph Patzner, 89, of rural Hazel Green, WI, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the church by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Face masks and social distancing are required at church.
A memorial visitation will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
DuWayne was born on August 20, 1930, at Guttenberg, Iowa, the son of Charles A. and Hilda (Althaus) Patzner. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Grace Ann Kaiser on October 24, 1959, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in LaMotte, IA.
He was employed at the John Deere Dubuque Works as a plumber until his retirement. DuWayne was a member of UAW Local # 94 and the John Deere Retirees.
DuWayne loved to put puzzles together, enjoyed playing solo and wizard card games and also did woodworking. He designed and built their home in rural Hazel Green.
Surviving is his wife Grace; two daughters; Tina Jude, of Round Rock, Texas, and Tammy (Dan) Dupont, of Dubuque; five grandchildren, Zach, Josh, Megan, Nicholas and Alex; a brother, Delos Patzner, of Boone, IA; his brother-in-law, Don Schmitt, of St. Louis, MO; and sisters-in-law, Judy Patzner, of Dubuque, and Rosemary Patzner, of Council Bluffs, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hilda; his siblings, Virginia Schmitt, Charles, LaVern and Robert Patzner; and a sister-in-law, Jennie Patzner.
Grace and family wish to give special thanks to the nurses and staff of Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care given to their husband, father and grandfather.
Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.