James Edward Noonan, 75, of Dubuque, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday, July 14th at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2659 Kennedy Road, where there will be a parish wake service at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Friday, July 15, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Jim was born in Dubuque on November 24, 1946, the first of 4 sons to Frank and Elaine (Fessler) Noonan. He graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1965 and Loras College in 1969. Also in 1969 he married the love of his life Kristine Koob. They planted their roots in Dubuque, and welcomed 3 children and 7 grandchildren into the world over 51 years of marriage before her passing in 2021.
Following in his father’s footsteps as a teacher, Jim left his mark on many students in Dubuque and the surrounding areas teaching for 40 years at St Anthony’s, Western Dubuque/Drexler Middle School and Beckman High School. Jim also left his mark on the Iowa high school sports world. He officiated countless varsity, semi-pro, and collegiate basketball, baseball and football games. Known for his knowledge of the game and professionalism, Jim was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame in 2002. He could not have gotten there without the assistance and hard work of his amazing friends and fellow officials, J.L. Brimeyer, Bill Gerber, Gill Spence , Jim Prochaska, and many more he donned the uniform with. He had a passion for coaching high school sports including golf, basketball and most notably, for his 20 years coaching Wahlert softball taking them to their first state tournament in 2009. He would be the first to tell you that talent makes coaches, and he wouldn’t have amassed over 450 victories if it weren’t for many talented players and assistant coaches. He developed a reputation as a “colorful” coach who strived to keep practice and games enjoyable. This earned Jim a position in the Wahlert Catholic High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
After bowing out of the education and sports worlds after many years, Jim further embraced his role as Dad and “Papa”. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events, hosting family gatherings and visiting/caring for family around the Dubuque area, and watching his beloved St Louis Cardinals every chance he got.
He left his legacy in so many students and players, and in his family who were able to learn how to push yourself to your highest potential, but also have fun even when times get tough.
Jim was preceded in death by his dearest wife Kris Noonan in 2021, grandson Jack Noonan in 2017, as well as his parents Frank and Elaine Noonan and his beloved uncle Gerard “Bud” Noonan. He is survived by his children Sean (Shanda) Noonan of Ankeny, Iowa, Molly (Bill) Bodish and Erin (Russ) Tomkins of Dubuque; his grandchildren Connor Noonan of Urbandale, Iowa, Cody Krause of Ankeny, Iowa, and Hope Krause, Ella Tomkins, Tanner Tomkins, and Aubrey Tomkins all of Dubuque; his brothers Thomas (Kathy) Noonan, David (Jane) Noonan, and Terry (Jeralyn) Noonan and many other family members who meant so much to him.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at obits@egelhofsiegertcasper.com. A memorial fund has been set up to honor Jim’s legacy as a softball coach for Wahlert Catholic High School to name the dugouts in his honor for years to come.
The family would like to thank the Dubuque Hospice team, especially Melissa, as well as Dr. Whalen and his nurse Sara for their kind and thoughtful care in Jim’s final days.
