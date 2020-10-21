Louis Michael Merfeld, 89, of Dubuque, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Luther Manor.
A prayer service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m.
Additional visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass at noon at Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Louie’s family. Due to the city mask mandate, masks are required at the visitation and at the Mass.
Louie was born June 4, 1931, in Cascade, IA, the son of Joseph and Mary Koob Merfeld. On November 15, 1954, he married Gladys M. Wolfe in St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War from August 12, 1952, until June 30, 1954.
He worked as a machinist at John Deere for 30 years.
Louie enjoyed woodworking, stock car races, fishing, camping, gardening, cards and bowling. It was said, “If something needed fixin’, take it to Louie.”
Survivors include his wife, Gladys, of Dubuque; one daughter, Sherry (Gary) Weiner, of Dubuque; two sons, Steve Merfeld and Scott (Jodi Kartman) Merfeld, both of Dubuque; ten grandchildren, Ty (Amanda Brothers) Weiner, Cole (Jamie) Weiner, Braden (Nicole Ruchotzke) Weiner, Cody Weiner, Ashley (Thomas) Burns, Katie (John Droullard) Merfeld, Austin (Ariel) Merfeld and Connor (Cassie) Merfeld, Sarah Merfeld and Riley (Jessie) Merfeld, all of Dubuque; seven great-grandchildren, Cade Weiner, Cyler Weiner, Caylee Weiner, Cambree Weiner, Ellie Merfeld, Hudson Merfeld and Mateo Merfeld, all of Dubuque; two sisters, Ann Gudancauf, of Ryan, IA, and Theresa Drew, of Cascade, IA; two brothers, Joe Merfeld, Jr., of Cascade, IA, and Allan Merfeld, of Rockford, IL; one brother-in-law, Dale Wolfe, of Waverly; three sisters-in-law, Gayle (Bill) Dolphin, of Cascade, IA, Jerry Merfeld, of MI, and Cheryl Merfeld, of Rockford, IL.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rose Oswald and Mary Margaret Ahlers; three brothers, Carl Merfeld, Francis Merfeld and Robert Merfeld; in-laws, Dode Merfeld, Earl Oswald, Larry Ahlers, Ralph Drew and Peggy Merfeld.
P.S. To the dialysis girls, Louie says, “Keep smiling, because you always look better when you smile!”
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Louie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.