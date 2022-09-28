HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Donald “Donnie” E. Wiederholt, 90, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Luther Manor Care Facility in Dubuque, IA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1st at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI with Father Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, October 1st from 9:30 a.m. — 10:15 a.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Donnie was born on July 8, 1932 to Wilbert “Mike” & Alice (Pluym) Wiederholt in Hazel Green, WI. He married Anna Mae Splinter on March 4, 1957 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI. They were married for 62 wonderful years. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Donnie started his married life as a farmer, then found his passion as a heavy equipment operator and became an expert in his field. He was a partner in Wiederholt Excavating & Trenching, then a valued employee of several local excavating companies throughout the years until his retirement. Donnie enjoyed several hobbies including hunting and a special passion for riding horses on the trails and buggy rides. He especially enjoyed taking the young grandchildren on horse and buggy rides with him. You would often see him walking with the grandkids around town on their way for ‘root’ beer and treats. But most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family, grandchildren & friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Donnie is survived by 2 daughters: Kathy (Kent) Schumacher of Dubuque, IA and Karen (Dean) Haag of Oconomowoc, WI; a son, Jim of Deland, FL; 4 grandchildren: Ryan Schumacher, Derek (Leisha) Schumacher, Lexi (Erik) Read & Jasmine (Mitchell Martin) Haag; 2 siblings: Ardella “Toots” Leibold & Judy (Carl) Timmerman; 2 sisters-in-law: Doris Wiederholt & Marilyn Splinter; 2 brothers-in-law: Leonard Ricke & Everette Runde; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Anna Mae (February 9, 2021); 5 siblings: Eileen “Beaner” Wiederholt, Donna (Bob) Tippett, Phyllis Runde, Shirley Ricke and Kenny Wiederholt; 2 brothers-in-law: Francis “Pete” (Kay) Splinter and Arthur Splinter; a sister-in-law, Mary J. “Jeanne” (Bill) Negus; a brother-in-law: Pete Leibold, mother-in-law & father-in-law, Frank & Helen (McComish) Splinter.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Donald “Donnie” E. Wiederholt Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Donnie Wiederholt Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
