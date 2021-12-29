Daniel James Vandermillen, 55, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
A visitation will be 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
An additional visitation will be from 9:30 am — 10:30 am Friday, December 31, 2021 at Church of the Nativity. The Mass of Christian Burial for Daniel will be 10:30 am Friday, December 31, 2021, at Church of the Nativity with Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant and Deacon Mike Ellis as the Homilist.
Daniel was born July 13, 1966, in Dubuque, the son of James and Karen (Groff) Vandermillen. On October 22, 1994, he married Tammy Kramer in Church of the Nativity.
Daniel graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1984.
He was a Terminal Technician for BP.
Daniel enjoyed playing pool, golfing, and watching Iowa Hawkeye athletics, especially wrestling. He was your stand-up family guy, supporting his son’s athletics in tennis and wrestling and instilling the mentality of positive reinforcement and “Never Giving Up!” Daniel’s motto would always be, “You don’t stop until you fight to the end.” He was the organizer of the family and kept everything moving smoothly. He carried the title of teacher, mentor and most importantly husband and father. Daniel’s legacy will be proudly carried on by his son, Charles Daniel.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy of Dubuque; his son, Charles Daniel of Dubuque; his father, James Vandermillen of Dubuque; his mother, Karen Vandermillen of Dubuque; two sisters, Dena (Tom) Trannel of Onalaska, WI and Diana (Doug) Brayton of Coralville; his parents-in-law, Kenneth and Jean Kramer of Newport Richey, FL and his brother-in-law, Tim (Christina) Kramer of Long Island, NY.
He is preceded in death by his god-child, Jacob Trannel.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
