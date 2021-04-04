Teresa A. “Tess” Melloy, 91, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at home, surrounded by her seven children.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Resurrection Church in Dubuque, with Rev. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral Mass. A live-stream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Private burial will be in St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Teresa was born on November 10, 1929, in Garryowen, Iowa, daughter of Cornelius and MaryAnn (Curtis) McDonnell. She graduated from Garryowen High School and later went on to receive her nursing license.
Teresa married James “Eddie” Melloy on October 10, 1950, in Garryowen at St. Patrick’s Church. Together they raised seven children, instilling in them kindness, laughter and the importance of family. They are both remembered as loving parents who held faith above all virtues.
Teresa cared for others during her 50-year nursing career at Xavier Hospital, Mercy Hospital and the Sisters of the Presentation. All who knew Teresa noted that she shared her nursing expertise lovingly with compassion.
Teresa loved to play euchre and keno, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She and Eddie made numerous trips to Las Vegas with family and friends. Sometimes they won and sometimes they lost, but they always had a wonderful time.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Kris), of Loveland, CO, Sandra Beck, of Des Moines, Fred (Liz), of Knoxville, TN, Sally, of Brookfield, IL, Mary Alice (Kevin) Mullen, of Marshfield, MA, Colleen (Johnny) Piekenbrock, of Dubuque, Larry (Deanne), of Doylestown, PA; 13 grandchildren, James (Patricia) and Alexandra (fiancé Justin Johnson) Beck, Mackenzie, Theresa and Peter (fiancé Faith Hayes) Melloy, Lindsey Crutcher and Lucas (Jolene Stickel) Nicol, Coco Mullen, Michael and Alex Piekenbrock, Jack (Leslie), Connor, and Grace Melloy; and 13 great-grandchildren. Teresa also leaves behind one sister, Margaret Ryan, of Cascade, IA.
Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie; her father; mother; five brothers; and four sisters.
Please direct memorial gifts to Resurrection Church or Sisters of the Presentation, all in Dubuque.