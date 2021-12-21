Gary David Woolf, 67, of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Gary will be 10:00 am Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Chad Woolf officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Gary was born May 10, 1954, in Platteville, WI, the son of David August and Lois Fransen Woolf. On June 18, 1977, he married Roxann Marie Nauholz at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup, Iowa.
Gary retired after 30 years as a machinist for A.Y. McDonald. He also worked at K-Mart as a sales associate.
He enjoyed bowling, collecting baseball cards, walks with his dog Abby, spending time with his grandkids, and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his wife, Roxann; one son, Jeremy (Wendy) Woolf of Dubuque; one daughter, Krista (Morgan) Carpenter of Minneapolis, MN; four grandchildren, Cooper and Caplan Woolf, and Lachlan and Callum Carpenter; his mother, Lois Fransen of Arlington, TX; three brothers, Dale Woolf of Dyersville, IA, Randy (Sherry) Woolf of Pensacola, FL, and Bruce (Julie) Woolf of Marion, IA; two sisters, Laurie (Marvelton) Smith of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Barb (Marty) Bentz of Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and one sister-in-law, LuAnne Woolf.
A memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Gary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.