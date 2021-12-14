ELIZABETH, Ill. — Velda Mae Krohmer, 88, died at Freeport Memorial Hospital on December 11, 2021, following a short illness.
Velda was born at home on April 22, 1933, in Elizabeth, IL to Helmer and Myrtle (Bahr) Albrecht. She attended Hickory Grove Country School and Elizabeth High School, graduating with the class of 1951. After high school, Velda attended the Rockford School of Business and worked as a secretary at the Elizabeth Schools for 10 years. Velda married Ted Krohmer on March 1, 1957, and over the next 30 years, they farmed and raised four children. Along with farming, Velda served as secretary of the Woodbine Mutual Fire Insurance Company for 37 years and later worked at the Elizabeth Food Center for 17 years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she served on the church council, ladies guild, and altar guild. Velda enjoyed a range of hobbies but most enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and neighbors, attending any gathering or celebration she was able to. She was known for sending cards and handwritten notes for all occasions and sharing baked goods from all the new recipes she loved to try.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Janie Krohmer of Verona, WI, John Krohmer (Donna Tigges) of Elizabeth, Joanne (Dave) Nold of Rockford and Jodi Joung of Winnetka. She had seven grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Kurt (Rachael) Krohmer, Kate (Neil Jochman) Krohmer, Morgan Peterson, Julia Berlage, Grace Berlage, Stephanie Nold, Julianne (Kyle) Spencer, Jacob Joung and Cora Joung, and three step-great-grandchildren, Reece Liscom, Aiden Spencer and Emerson Spencer. Her godchildren included Mary Ambrosia, Rhonda Bonvillain, Carol Elliott, Pat Klein and Dan Roberts. Other special family and friends are the Joe Ambrosia family and Doris Trader family.
Velda is survived by a sister, Mary Ellen Rife of Maumee, OH, and sisters-in-law, Leona Trost of Galena and Connie Mueller of Monroe, WI. Velda was preceded in death by her husband and her parents; a sister, Jeanette Graves, a brother, Stan Albrecht; and brothers-in-law, Jack Graves, Don Rife, Wayne Krohmer, Wayne Trost and Gus Mueller.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 18 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth. Burial will take place in Woodbine Cemetery, Woodbine. A visitation will be held before the funeral, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth. Masks are recommended. Those unable to attend services in person may join the livestream at facebook.com/lawjonesfuneralhome.