EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Randy J. Nank, 62, of East Dubuque, died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24.

