LANCASTER, Wis. — David R. Kjos, 60, of Lancaster, died on Monday, April 12, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster. Services and burial will be private.