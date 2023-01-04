CASCADE, Iowa — Marvel J. Heim, 70, of Cascade, Iowa passed away peacefully Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Marvel may call from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a Prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7th at the funeral home.
Services for Marvel will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Temple Hill, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Temple Hill.
Marvel was born July 22, 1952 in Maquoketa, Iowa, daughter of Clarence and Velma (Husmann) Shady. She graduated from Maquoketa High School. She is also a graduate of Capri College in Dubuque, Iowa. On June 28, 1975 she was united in marriage to David Heim in Monmouth, Iowa.
She enjoyed quilting, especially with her friends at the Quilting Tree. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and was so proud of them. She loved feeding the birds and watching them daily. She was an avid fan of the Hawkeyes and NASCAR. Most of all she loved and adored her grandchildren.
Marvel was employed at Dyna Gear/Hoof Mfg, Morrison Bros., Lyons Service Center and Lowes.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Parish in Temple Hill, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, David Heim of Cascade, IA; her children, Tammy (Butch) Bazylak of Destin, FL, Damian (Jennifer) Heim of Harrah, OK and Daniel (Katie) Heim of Olin, IA, and Deana (Christopher) Peterson of Boone, IA; five grandchildren, Gwen (Steven) Hoffman, Drake and Navy Heim, Carley and Frankie Peterson; one great grandchild, Dawson Hoffmann; her mother, Velma Jensen of Olin, IA; three siblings, Judy (Wayne) Potter of Olin, IA, Janice Houston of Maquoketa, IA and Robert (Deb) Shady of Lawton, OK; eleven brothers and sisters-in-law, Francis Heim of Dunkerton, IA, Jim (Barbara) Heim of San Antonio, TX, Bob (Phyllis) Heim of Poplar Grove, IL, Tom (Soila) Heim of Garden Prairie, IL, Mary (Ben) Beard of Monmouth, OR, Darlene (Roger) Ritt of Bankston, IA, Marlene (Rick) Jones of Dubuque, IA, Paul Heim of Onslow, IA, Bill (Laura) Heim of Camden, TN, Kenny (Itza) Heim of Cascade, IA, Beth (Randy) Wedewer of Epworth, IA.
She is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Shady; her step-father, Donald Jensen; two sisters, Jane Bliss and Sharon Specht; two sisters-in-law, Donna Heim and Cindy Heim.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy One Medical Center for all the care and support that they gave Marvel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.