Lynn M. Baskin Schlindwein, Stuart, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Bridge East Room, Eagle Point Park.
Linda A. Biddick, Rewey, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Rewey United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Herbert C. Claussen Jr., East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Julius H. Hageman, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 7 p.m. today, Edward W. Lake VFW Post 7736, New Vienna, Iowa. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Louis J. Hoppman Sr., Montrose, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Donald D. Imbus, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Vearl E. Lahre Jr., Salt Lake City, Utah — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Robert C. Lehnhardt Jr., Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Dubuque County Fairgrounds ballroom.
James W. Lindsay, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Eugene V. Majeski, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, New Hope Assembly of God Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donald K. O’Meara — Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Lynne T. Petesch, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Robert Spechtenhauser, Dubuque — Military honors: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, Veterans Memorial Plaza, 1801 Admiral Sheehy Drive.
Jeffrey T. Sullivan, Davenport, Iowa — Graveside service: Noon Saturday, June 11, Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover, Ill. Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. June 11, Chestnut Mountain Resort, Galena, Ill.
Thomas C. Wainwright, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Saint Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday at the cathedral.
John S. Zenner, Asbury, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.