HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sandra “Sandy” L. Knoernschild, 75, of Hazel Green, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 16, at United Methodist Church in Hazel Green, with Pastor Glenda McCracken officiating. Burial will be in Hazel Green Cemetery. Family & friends may call on Friday, October 16, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at United Methodist Church in Hazel Green. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are requested to wear a face mask and social distancing rules are to be followed. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, is serving the family.
Sandy was born on October 14, 1944, to Berdell & Maude (Bonnet) Trewartha, in Dubuque. She was a graduate of Hazel Green High School.
She married Kenneth Knoernschild on February 15, 1964, in Manchester, Iowa.
Sandy worked as a purchasing agent for John Deere Dubuque Works for over 30 years, retiring in 1997.
She was a lifelong active member of Hazel Green United Methodist Church, where she and a friend, Becky Glasson Lee, began playing organ & piano at 14 years of age. Sandy, Becky & Margaret Miller shared music responsibilities for over 60 years. Sandy also served on several different committees at church and sang in the church choir; she was involved in every aspect of the church.
Sandy’s favorite pastimes included shopping and spending time with her husband, the love of her life; children and grandchildren, brother, sisters and their families. Family was always a priority to her. She also enjoyed her potluck get-togethers with her close girlfriends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ken; three children, Karla (Chris) Jones, of Cuba City, Kirk Knoernschild, of Sun Prairie, WI, and Ryan (Dee) Knoernschild, of Platteville, WI; a brother, Richard (Carolyn) Trewartha, of Platteville; three sisters, Ellen (Larry) Popp, Kathy (Dennis) Wetter, both of Platteville, WI, and Cindy (Steve) Kruser, of Brookfield, WI; eight grandchildren, Alex, Taylor, Gabryelle, Tyler, Izi, Chloe, PJ & Eli; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Berdell; her parents, Maude & Austin (Frosty) Fitzgerald; and grandparents, Ernest & Bessie Trewartha and John and Gertrude Bonnet.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Sandra “Sandy” L. Knoernschild Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home; c/o: Sandra Knoernschild Family, Box 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www. haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.