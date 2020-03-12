Nina June “Boots” Jurisic, 94, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The funeral service for Mrs. Jurisic will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Reverend Dianne Grace as the officiant. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Boots was born October 1, 1925, in Dubuque, the daughter of George “Pat” and Minnie Jonas Avenarius. On April 15, 1946, she married George P. Jurisic in Dubuque. He died January 1, 1971. She had worked at Mercy Medical Center in the cafeteria as a salad maker. She was a member of the Eagles Club and was a foster grandparent. She was very close with her sisters and loved spending time with them.
Survivors include two sons, Gene Jurisic, of Dubuque, and Terry (Debra) Jurisic, of Eldridge, IA; six grandchildren, Gene Jurisic, Jr., Susana Jurisic, Harley Jurisic, Nicole (Allan) Vatnsdal, Joshua (Melanie) Jurisic, and Stephanie (Matthew) Arensdorff; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ruth Ann Jurisic; one grandson, Christopher Jurisic; five brothers, Harold “Cyril”, Milton, Gerald, Norman and Eldon Avenarius; and three sisters, Mona “Sis” Fens, Delaine Vogt, and Minnetta “Nettie” Fortner.
The family thanks the 3rd floor staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care.
Memorials have been established for Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Boots’ obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.