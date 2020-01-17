Bonnie Marie Kress, 75, was born December 24, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa, and died on January 15, 2020.
Her parents were Iona Marie (Ripperton) Kress and Harold Stafford Kress, of Davenport. She attended Taylor School when it served elementary students with intellectual disabilities; Williams Junior High; and West High school. She graduated from West in 1965. Bonnie worked at the Handicapped Development Center, Rudy’s Tacos and St. Ambrose University. She lived in Davenport until 2011, when she entered Southeast Iowa Behavioral Healthcare, a nursing home in Keokuk, Iowa. Bonnie loved stuffed animals, real cats, her purple bowling ball, going to the Mississippi Valley Fair, vacationing with her family at Lake Ada in Minnesota, listening to music by Johnny Mathis and Neil Diamond, telling jokes, and reading the Quad-City Times. She sang in the choir at Newcomb Presbyterian Church. For much of her life, Bonnie found independence by riding the city bus, making friends with all the drivers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; all of her aunts and uncles; and her best friend, Nancy Livingston.
Surviving are her sister, Pam Kress-Dunn, and brother-in-law Robert Dunn, of Dubuque; beloved niece and nephew Allison Zordell, of Davenport; and Dan Zordell (Shanna Overturff), and her twin great-nieces, Vera and Jane Zordell, of Omaha.
Her family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to everyone who took the time to befriend Bonnie. There was absolutely no one like her, and she will be missed. Special thanks to the good people at DHS, especially her case manager Katie Wymore, and Vera French, especially her social worker Darin Brown, for guiding her through so many challenges when she lived on her own in Davenport, and to the staff of SE Iowa Behavioral Healthcare for their wonderful care in her later years.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at The Runge Mortuary, 838 East Kimberly Rd. in Davenport, with a meal to follow. Everyone who remembers Bonnie is welcome to attend. Please consider making a donation to the Handicapped Development Center, 3402 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport, IA 52806, in Bonnie’s memory. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Bonnie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.