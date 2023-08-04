Lois Bruehahn, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Evonda S. Diel, Bellevue, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Off Shore Resort Bar & Grill, Bellevue.
Jeanette D. Fondell, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Resurrection Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Neil R. Gavin, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m.; and at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Kim Hill, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Marty Hill, Savanna, Ill. — Graveside memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Savanna Township Cemetery.
Carolyn J. Hochhausen, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Maxine B. Honey and Herbert Honey — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Platinum Room A, Grand Harbor Resort.
Dawn M. Kalmes, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Happy’s Place.
Kevin D. Kline, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Grand View Methodist Church. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Betty L. Kurdelmeyer, Monona, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona.
John J. Lowery, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City.
Carolyn C. Miller, Preston, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. today, Manny’s Pizza, Savanna.
Margaret A. Misek, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Gerald J. Ricke, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Saturday at the chapel.
Richard Sturman, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, First Presbyterian Church. Service: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Karen A. Walbrun, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, Log Cabin, Eagle Point Park.