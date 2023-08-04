Lois Bruehahn, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Evonda S. Diel, Bellevue, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Off Shore Resort Bar & Grill, Bellevue.

