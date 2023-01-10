MONTICELLO, Iowa — Blake James McDermott, age 15, died peacefully at home with family by his side on January 6th, 2023 after a courageous battle with Sanfillipo Syndrome.

Blake was all “BOY”. He loved anything he could throw; football, baseball, basketball, you name it. Blake also enjoyed four-wheeler rides, being outside, ice cream, wearing his baseball cap, singing songs with his mom, throwing the ball with his dad, spending time with his sister, Morgan, and all of his amazing caretakers that quickly became family. He had an infectious laugh and showed strength, resiliency, and utmost joy for life. His inspiration will live on within his family, friends, and the Sanfillipo Community.

