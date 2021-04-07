MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Elaine A. Dull, 64, of Maquoketa, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the University of Iowa hospital surrounded by family.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services. Burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa.
Elaine Annette was born on December 5, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Walter and Maedean (Bishop) O’Connor. She graduated from Central City High School in 1975. She was united in marriage to Wayne Metz and two children came from this union, Adam and Brenda. They later divorced and she was united in marriage to Jim Potter and their son, Eric, came from this union. In June of 2008, she married her best friend of 17 years, Clay Dull, in Bellevue, Iowa. Elaine was a woman of many traits and over the years she worked for The Loft in Maquoketa, was a meter reader for the natural gas company, worked at Kwik Star, Wal-Mart and Voy Theatres. Though she enjoyed all of her jobs, the one she loved the most was driving school bus for nearly 20 years for the Maquoketa School District. She enjoyed attending auctions, collecting pig memorabilia, spending time in her garden or tending to her flowers. Elaine had a big heart and loved hosting many foreign exchange students throughout the years, and loved her fur babies dearly.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children; Adam Metz, of New Liberty, Brenda Klemme, of Maquoketa, Eric (Erica) Potter, of Marion; eight grandchildren, AJ Metz, Hailey Klemme, Lexi and Faith Metz, Tyler Klemme, Avery Metz, Chloe and Braylee Potter; two sisters, Calleen Randall, of Marion, Erin (Eric) Reinicke, of Platteville, Wis.; a brother, Dennis (Gaby) O’Connor, of Maquoketa; and her very special friend of 8 years, Mike Sheehan.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Clay.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials and cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Elaine Dull Family PO Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.