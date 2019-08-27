Sister Jeanne F. Fielding, BVM (Chabanel), 97, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Caritas Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Marian Hall Chapel. Sharing of Memories will be at 10:15 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Jeanne was an elementary teacher in Emmetsburg, Iowa; Chicago; Maywood, Ill.; and Hempstead, N.Y. She worked as a salesperson and an office clerk in Hempstead, N.Y., and as a secretary in Chicago.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1921, in Milwaukee, to Frank and Estelle Fielding Sheeran. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1948, from St. Clare Parish, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She professed first vows on Aug. 15, 1951, and final vows on Aug. 15. 1956.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by cousins; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 70 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque, is in charge of arrangements.