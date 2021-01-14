Holly M. (Griffin) Amunson, 46, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021, at her home with her loving family at her side, after a short battle with cancer.
To celebrate Holly’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 7 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Family and friends may also visit from 9 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, before going to Mt. Olivet Cemetery for committal services. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. The family also appreciates you honoring their privacy by refraining from taking photos or videos of the celebration of her life.
Holly was born on April 29, 1974, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Tim and Rita (Connolly) Griffin.
Holly grew up in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, and graduated from Cuba City High School, Class of 1992. She would eventually move to Dubuque and go to work as a merchandising manager with TJ Maxx. Holly truly loved her job and valued all of the friendships she made while working there.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Brent Amunson, on August 27, 2016, at the Farley Memorial Hall.
Holly was very generous with her time and talents, volunteering and participating in several charitable events throughout the years. In her free time, she enjoyed watching her beloved Dallas Cowboys play football, rooting on her favorite NASCAR drivers and listening to country music.
Holly was a wonderful daughter, wife, mom and friend. She had an energetic spirit and definitely lit up the room every time she walked into it. Holly will be deeply missed and will live on in our hearts forever.
Those left to cherish Holly’s memory include her husband, Brent Amunson, of Dubuque; her son, Brady Amunson, of Dubuque; her mother, Rita Griffin, of Dubuque; her father, Tim Griffin, of Epworth, Iowa; her stepmother, Kathy Griffin, of Epworth; her stepsister, Sara; and her stepbrother, Damian, both of Dubuque; her grandmother, Betty Griffin, of Dubuque; her brother, Gage (Megan) Griffin, of Platteville, Wis.; a special niece, Carolyn Rutherford, of Dubuque; a special aunt, Caroline Griffin, of Philadelphia, Tenn.; her in-laws, Keith and Jo Amunson, of Dyersville, Iowa; her sister-in-law, Kristi Amunson, of Massachusetts; a very special friend who was like a second mom to Holly, Janann Kieler; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Holly’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of the MercyOne Cancer Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their support and compassionate care of Holly and her entire family.
The family will thankfully receive your support through floral arrangements (especially in her favorite color, PINK), phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Holly’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Holly Amunson Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.